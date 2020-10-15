What will €345,000 buy in D11 and west Cork?
Town&Country: A three-bed semi in Glasnevin or a restaurant and apartment in Timoleague
Town: 2 Glasnevin Court, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.
TOWN
Address 2 Glasnevin Court, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Agent Mason Estates
Three-bedroom mid-terrace house extending to 89sq m (958sq ft). The property, in excellent order, is close to a wide range of primary and secondary schools in addition to parks and local shops. It is also well served by local transport links including the Broombridge Luas station, which is a short stroll away.
Plus In excellent order
Minus The rear garden needs landscaping
COUNTRY
Address Dillon’s Restaurant, Mill Street, Timoleague, west Cork
Agent Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill
Distinctive three-storey building extending to 267sq m (2,874sq m) with an established restaurant on the ground floor and a three-bedroom apartment upstairs. The accommodation has independent access, so the restaurant – which has an enclosed patio – could yield a rental income. Its location on the Wild Atlantic Way would make a popular choice for those looking to escape the city.
Plus A business and home rolled into one
Minus Uncertain time for restaurants in the current health climate