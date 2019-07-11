What will €339,000 buy in Dún Laoghaire and Co Westmeath?

TOWN

Address Apt 31, Eaglewood, off Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire

Agent Churches Estate Agents

Measuring 75sq m (807sq ft) this well-presented apartment has a living room with fireplace and kitchen both opening to a terrace, two bedrooms (one en suite) and a main bathroom. There are communal gardens and a parking space. Management fees are about €2,040 a year. The 7B and 45A buses stop just outside the development’s main gate. BER: C2

Plus South-facing terraces

Minus The terraces are beside a car park

COUNTRY

Address Ballyhoreen, Tristernagh, Ballynacarrigy, Co Westmeath

Agent Property Partners McDonnell

This four- to five-bed house comes with half an acre of land and a detached garage. Inside are two living rooms with fireplaces, a playroom/bedroom, bathroom, utility, and kitchen/dining room linking to a sun room. Upstairs are four bedrooms (one with en suite) and a bathroom with jacuzzi. The house was built in 2007. BER: C1

Plus Many rooms are dual aspect

Minus No flowers or vegetables planted on the land