What will €339,000 buy in Dún Laoghaire and Co Westmeath?

Town&Country: A two-bedroom apartment in Dublin or four- to five-bed house near Mullingar

 

TOWN

Address Apt 31, Eaglewood, off Rochestown Avenue, Dún Laoghaire
Agent Churches Estate Agents
Measuring 75sq m (807sq ft) this well-presented apartment has a living room with fireplace and kitchen both opening to a terrace, two bedrooms (one en suite) and a main bathroom. There are communal gardens and a parking space. Management fees are about €2,040 a year. The 7B and 45A buses stop just outside the development’s main gate. BER: C2
Plus South-facing terraces
Minus The terraces are beside a car park

COUNTRY

Address Ballyhoreen, Tristernagh, Ballynacarrigy, Co Westmeath
Agent Property Partners McDonnell
This four- to five-bed house comes with half an acre of land and a detached garage. Inside are two living rooms with fireplaces, a playroom/bedroom, bathroom, utility, and kitchen/dining room linking to a sun room. Upstairs are four bedrooms (one with en suite) and a bathroom with jacuzzi. The house was built in 2007. BER: C1
Plus Many rooms are dual aspect
Minus No flowers or vegetables planted on the land

