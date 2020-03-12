What will €335,000 buy in Turkey, Budapest, Italy, France and Co Meath

Take5: Tuscan farmhouse, your own French vineyard and sea views in Antalya

Vines, olive trees and a swimming pool in France

IRELAND: CO MEATH

Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty is seeking €335,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow at 16 Maple Grove, Ashbourne, Co Meath.

16 Maple Grove, Ashbourne, Co Meath
ITALY: UMBRIA

With views of the Tiber valley, this 1800 farmhouse is 13km from Amelia town. On 5 acreswith a 400- vine vineyard and 145 olive trees, the 302sq m (3,251sq ft) property has a main house on one side and an apartment to the other. The 180sq m (1,937.5sq ft) house has a livingroom, kitchen/diningroom, study, two bathrooms and bedrooms. The apartment has a livingroom and two en suite bedrooms. Rome is 90km away.
Price: €340,000
Agent: casatuscany.com

Farmhouse in Umbria
FRANCE: VIENNE

In a hamlet, 10 minutes from the walled town of Richelieu, this traditional winemaker’s house comes with a swimming pool and outbuildings. Set in a walled garden, the 210sq m (2,260sq ft) house has large rooms including a 22sq m (237sq ft) kitchen and 26sq m (280sq ft) dining room on the ground floor, along with a utility, shower, two bedrooms, living room with fireplace and a library. Upstairs are four bedrooms, one with an en suite, and a toilet.
Price: €336,000
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Vines, olive trees and a swimming pool in France
HUNGARY: BUDAPEST

In District I, near Buda castle, this 98sq m (1,055sq ft) apartment is on the fourth floor of a 1920s building. Traditional features include high-ceilinged rooms and parquet floors. There are four bedrooms, a kitchen, bathroom and living room as well as basement storage. A 15m balcony runs along the apartment from where there are views of the Buda hills and Margaret Island, in the middle of the Danube. Széll Kálmán metro station is 300m from here.
Price: £291,719 (about €335,430)
Agent: rightmove.co.uk

Apartment in central Budapest
TURKEY: ANTALYA

In Kalamar, 100m from the sea, this villa has an infinity swimming pool that merges with the ocean view. There is a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen and living area on the ground floor which opens to the pool and barbecue. Upstairs are two en suite bedrooms with balconies offering views of the sea and mountains. On the top floor is the main bedroom with a Jacuzzi in its en suite. This opens to a roof terrace.
Price: £292,000 (about €336,000)
Agent: kalkanproperty.com  

Views from the terrace in Turkey
