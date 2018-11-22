What will €335,000 buy in Dublin city centre and Co Carlow?

TOWN

Address Apartment 11, 2 George’s Quay, Dublin 2

Agent Hooke & MacDonald

This 54sq m (580sq ft) apartment is on the second floor of a block overlooking the River Liffey, opposite Liberty Hall. Accommodation includes a livingroom and dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. The apartment comes with a designated parking space. BER: C2

Plus In city centre with Liffey views

Minus On a noisy road

COUNTRY

Country: Ladystown, Rathvilly, Co Carlow

Address Ladystown, Rathvilly, Co Carlow

Agent Nugent Auctioneers

Built in 2003, this 195sq m (2,099sq ft) five-bedroom bungalow has views of the Wicklow Mountains, just over the county border. Set in a garden, it has an eat-in kitchen with Stanley range, a livingroom with fireplace, a conservatory and a diningroom. There is a separate garage. BER: D1

Plus Well-presented property both inside and out

Minus Lots of knotted pine and tarmac