What will €335,000 buy in Dublin city centre and Co Carlow?

A two-bed flat opposite Liberty Hall or a five-bedroom bungalow in Rathvilly
Town: 2 George’s Quay, Dublin 2

TOWN

Address Apartment 11, 2 George’s Quay, Dublin 2
Agent Hooke & MacDonald
This 54sq m (580sq ft) apartment is on the second floor of a block overlooking the River Liffey, opposite Liberty Hall. Accommodation includes a livingroom and dining area, kitchen, two bedrooms and bathroom. The apartment comes with a designated parking space. BER: C2
Plus In city centre with Liffey views
Minus On a noisy road

COUNTRY

Country: Ladystown, Rathvilly, Co Carlow
Address Ladystown, Rathvilly, Co Carlow
Agent Nugent Auctioneers
Built in 2003, this 195sq m (2,099sq ft) five-bedroom bungalow has views of the Wicklow Mountains, just over the county border. Set in a garden, it has an eat-in kitchen with Stanley range, a livingroom with fireplace, a conservatory and a diningroom. There is a separate garage. BER: D1
Plus Well-presented property both inside and out
Minus Lots of knotted pine and tarmac

