What will €330,000 buy in Croatia, France, Hawaii, Scotland and Clare

Villa in Marseille, France

IRELAND: CO CLARE

Wheeler Auctioneers is asking €330,000 for this four-bedroom semi-detached house at 23 Parkview Drive, Ennis, Co Clare.

23 Parkview Drive, Ennis, Co Clare
FRANCE: MARSEILLE

Renovated four-bedroom house with rooftop views in the leafy 12th arondissement of France’s second city. The district, which is popular with families, is close to the centre but with a more villagey feel. This renovated house has a contemporary kitchen and diningroom leading out to a balcony complete with built-in pizza oven.
Price: €330,000 Agent: limmodemma.com

Villa in Marseille, France
US: HAWAII

Spacious one bedroom loft-style duplex overlooking the ocean at Kamehameha Highway on the Windward coast, about 27km from Honolulu on the island of O’ahu. Located in a striking looking 1970s block, the apartment has 70sq m of living space and includes a wide sea-facing terrace.
Price: €334,00 Agent: homequesthawaii.com

Apartment facing the ocean on O’ahu
CROATIA: DUBROVNIK

Spacious renovated four-bedroom house with stunning views 20km from the centre of Dubrovnik. On an elevated setting, 500m from the sea, the two-storey house has 227sq m of living space that includes a large livingroom and a first floor laundry room. A large covered terrace provides a summer living
Price: €330,000 Agent: croatiapropertysales.com

Sea views Dubrovnik
SCOTLAND: EDINBURGH

Two-bedroom apartment with huge windows in a recently renovated former printworks in Stockbridge, a lively neighbourhood close to the centre of Edinburgh. About 61sq m of accommodation with much of the living space given over to a large double-aspect livingroom cum kitchen. There’s a loft for storage, and occupants of the listed building have the use of a sheltered communal courtyard. 
Price: €331,700 Agent: struttandparker.com

Two-bedroom apartment in Edinburgh
