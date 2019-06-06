What will €325,000 buy in Dublin’s docklands and Co Laois?

TOWN

Address 64 Spencer House, Custom House Square, Dublin 1

Agent North’s Property

This Dublin docklands apartment is close to the Luas. Inside are a kitchen and livingroom with a south-facing balcony, two bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. There is also a designated parking space. BER: C3

Plus Central location near the Luas and River Liffey

Minus Adjacent bathroom and en-suite compromise both

COUNTRY

Country: Marigold House, Cavansheath, Ballyfin, Co Laois

Address Marigold House, Cavansheath, Ballyfin, Co Laois

Agent Hume Auctioneers

Outhouses – including kennels – come with this five-bedroom house. Accommodation (for humans) comprises two livingrooms and a diningroom, kitchen and bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are the other four bedrooms and a shower-room. Outside are a large lawn, yard, paddock and the outhouses.

Plus Close to the Slieve Bloom Mountains

Minus The interior has an impressive amount of wood