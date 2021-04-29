What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Tipperary?

TOWN

Address 6 Great Western Villas, Phibsboro, Dublin 7

Agent DNG Phibsboro

This mid-terrace two-bedroom property extends to 60sq m (646sq ft) and is located within easy access to the city centre and transport hubs, as the Luas at Broadstone is just a short stroll away. Dating from circa 1900, the house has a small courtyard off the kitchen, and access to a communal garden at the end of the street. It is also close to a lovely tree-lined park, and the amenities of the Phoenix Park are within walking distance.

Plus Great location close to the city

Minus BER of G is low

COUNTRY

Address 5 The Valley, Roscrea, Co Tipperary

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Fogarty

This period house dating from 1886 is one of a pair, located just outside the town centre of Roscrea. The entire three-storey property has been completely restored right down to the chimney stacks on the roof, and new insulation gives the house a BER of C2. There are four bedrooms in total, and the property has vehicular access to the rear.

Plus The property is in turnkey condition

Minus While there is a courtyard to the rear, there is no garden