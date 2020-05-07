What will €300,000 buy in Dublin 8 and Co Kilkenny?
Town and Country: Period five-bed house in Kilmacow or two-bed red-brick in the capital
Mill House, Greenville, Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny
Address: Mill House, Greenville, Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny
Agent: REA O’Shea O’Toole
On two acres (0.8 hectares) of land, this 305sq m (3,283sq ft) property was built in 1775. Period features include fireplaces, sash windows, shutters, a fanlight and decorative plasterwork. Part of the house became a restaurant in 2006. Approached up a tree-lined drive, the house has two living rooms (with fireplaces), a study, bathroom, kitchen with Aga, utility room and dining room opening to the garden. Upstairs are five bedrooms and a bathroom.
Plus: An aquaduct built in 1883 runs close to the edge of the garden.
Minus: Dated décor by a designer who had a penchant for salmon pink, floral walls and patterned carpets.
Address: 6 Basin Street Lower, Dublin 8
Agent: Madden Property Consultants
This red-brick, end-of-terrace house has a living room, kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor. There are two bedrooms and a study upstairs. It has been partially renovated. BER: E2
Plus: Pretty period house close to a Luas stop.
Minus: The fitout has uninspiring elements.