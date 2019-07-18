What will €299,000 buy in Walkinstown and west Cork?

TOWN

Address: 11 St James Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

Agent: Ray Cooke Auctioneers

This 107sq m (1,150sq ft) house with south-facing garden has a living room, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, bathroom and three bedrooms. An attic conversion is used as a fourth bedroom. There is a block shed in the garden. The house needs an update.

Plus A south-facing back garden

Minus That crazy-paving façade is very last century

COUNTRY

Country: Carriganine, Macroom, west Cork

Address: Carriganine, Macroom, west Cork

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion

Close to the walls of the Macroom Castle demesne, this renovated stone house comes with 0.75 acres of land. The 232sq m (2,500sq ft) house has exposed stone walls and timber beams. Accommodation includes two living rooms with stoves, a kitchen with Liscannor stone floor, four bedrooms (two with en suites), and a bathroom with roll-top bath.

Plus A double-height nine metre-long living room

Minus A narrow internal corridor is an uninspired layout solution