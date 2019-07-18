What will €299,000 buy in Walkinstown and west Cork?

Town & Country: a three-bed mid-terrace in Dublin or a four-bed stone house in Macroom

Town: 11 St James Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12

TOWN

Address: 11 St James Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12
Agent: Ray Cooke Auctioneers
This 107sq m (1,150sq ft) house with south-facing garden has a living room, kitchen/dining room, conservatory, bathroom and three bedrooms. An attic conversion is used as a fourth bedroom. There is a block shed in the garden. The house needs an update. 
Plus A south-facing back garden
Minus That crazy-paving façade is very last century

COUNTRY

Country: Carriganine, Macroom, west Cork
Address: Carriganine, Macroom, west Cork
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion
Close to the walls of the Macroom Castle demesne, this renovated stone house comes with 0.75 acres of land. The 232sq m (2,500sq ft) house has exposed stone walls and timber beams. Accommodation includes two living rooms with stoves, a kitchen with Liscannor stone floor, four bedrooms (two with en suites), and a bathroom with roll-top bath.
Plus A double-height nine metre-long living room
Minus A narrow internal corridor is an uninspired layout solution

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.