What will €299,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

Town & Country: A five-bed near Ennis, or a suburban semi-detached home in Dublin 13
A home for sale in Ballybeg, Ennis, Co Clare

Address: Ballybeg, Ennis, Co Clare
Set on one-third of an acre, this 191sq m (2,056sq ft) house, built in 1996, is located on a cul-de-sac. Inside are two receptions (one with a fireplace), a toilet and utility area, and an open-plan kitchen/diningroom with a sliding partition to a window-rich sun lounge that has doors to a patio. Upstairs are five bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom. The garden has mature shrubs and trees, as well as the patio. Building Energy Rating (BER): C3
Plus: Close to Ballybeg Lough
Minus: The decorative fascia trim above the dormer windows is a bit gingerbread-house
Agent: DNG O’Sullivan Hurley

46 Ardara Avenue, Donaghmede, Dublin 13
46 Ardara Avenue, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

Address: 46 Ardara Avenue, Donaghmede, Dublin 13 
Located just off Grange Road, this 85sq m (915sq ft) semi-detached house has gardens front and back. Inside is a livingroomand a kitchen/diningroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs, along with a bathroom. There is off-street parking. Bus stops, the Dart and shops are nearby, as is the sea, Fr Collins Park and St Anne’s Park. Building Energy Rating (BER): D2
Plus: Good-sized windows and patio doors
Minus: Sheds and block walls dominate the garden
Agent: Flynn and Associates

