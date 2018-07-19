What will €299,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

Address: Ballybeg, Ennis, Co Clare

Set on one-third of an acre, this 191sq m (2,056sq ft) house, built in 1996, is located on a cul-de-sac. Inside are two receptions (one with a fireplace), a toilet and utility area, and an open-plan kitchen/diningroom with a sliding partition to a window-rich sun lounge that has doors to a patio. Upstairs are five bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom. The garden has mature shrubs and trees, as well as the patio. Building Energy Rating (BER): C3

Plus: Close to Ballybeg Lough

Minus: The decorative fascia trim above the dormer windows is a bit gingerbread-house

Agent: DNG O’Sullivan Hurley

46 Ardara Avenue, Donaghmede, Dublin 13

Located just off Grange Road, this 85sq m (915sq ft) semi-detached house has gardens front and back. Inside is a livingroomand a kitchen/diningroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs, along with a bathroom. There is off-street parking. Bus stops, the Dart and shops are nearby, as is the sea, Fr Collins Park and St Anne’s Park. Building Energy Rating (BER): D2

Plus: Good-sized windows and patio doors

Minus: Sheds and block walls dominate the garden

Agent: Flynn and Associates