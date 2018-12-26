What will €297,500 buy in Dublin 8 and Donegal?

TOWN

Address: 26 The Granary, Longs Place, Dublin 8

Agent: Lorigan Auctioneers

This apartment is on the fourth floor of a historic building converted to 31 apartments in 2005. The 65sq-m (700sq-ft) home has a living room with new kitchen off it, two bedrooms (one with a new en suite) and a bathroom. There are two communal roof terraces. St James’s Hospital and its Luas stop are very close (as is the Fatima Luas stop). BER exempt.

Plus Roof terraces (communal) with great views of Dublin

Minus Washing machine is not behind a cabinet door in the kitchen

COUNTRY

Address: Thalassa House, Westend, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Agent: Schiller & Schiller

On the west side of Bundoran, on the Wild Altlantic Way, this renovated nine-bedroom, 300sq-m (3,238sq-ft) guest house has a dining room, open-plan kitchen/living area, a living room with a stove, and a sun lounge. Three of the bedrooms are on the ground floor and six are upstairs. Eight of the nine bedrooms are en suite. BER: D2

Plus Beautiful, well-maintained house by the sea

Minus The immediate surrounds – car and caravan parking – are a bit dismal, if functional