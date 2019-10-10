What will €295,000 buy in Stoneybatter and Co Mayo?
Town: 9 Ashford Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
TOWN
Address 9 Ashford Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
Agent DNG Phibsboro
This 50.7sq m (546sq ft) cottage at the upper end of Stoneybatter has a livingroom, kitchen, shower-room, two bedrooms and a courtyard garden. BER: D2.
Plus The refurbishment has already been done
Minus Black plumbing pipes down the house and along its base in the garden could have been better hidden
COUNTRY
Address Crossboyne, Claremorris, Co Mayo
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Claremorris
This 241.5sq m (2,599sq ft) home, built in the early 1800s, sits on 0.68 hectares (1.7 acres) of land with lawns, shrubs, mature trees and a garage. It is in the village of Crossboyne, which the river Robe runs through, and is within walking distance of a church and pub. Inside is a dual-aspect (with four windows) livingroom with two sandstone fireplaces, a kitchen, WC, store and a diningroom with sliding doors to a patio and garden. There are six bedrooms upstairs. BEF: F
Plus Lovely proportions, generous windows and a beautiful setting
Minus Ill-planned circulation spaces on the ground floor and one bedroom can only be accessed via another