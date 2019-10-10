What will €295,000 buy in Stoneybatter and Co Mayo?

TOWN

Address 9 Ashford Street, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Agent DNG Phibsboro

This 50.7sq m (546sq ft) cottage at the upper end of Stoneybatter has a livingroom, kitchen, shower-room, two bedrooms and a courtyard garden. BER: D2.

Plus The refurbishment has already been done

Minus Black plumbing pipes down the house and along its base in the garden could have been better hidden

Country: Crossboyne, Claremorris, Co Mayo

COUNTRY

Address Crossboyne, Claremorris, Co Mayo

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Claremorris

This 241.5sq m (2,599sq ft) home, built in the early 1800s, sits on 0.68 hectares (1.7 acres) of land with lawns, shrubs, mature trees and a garage. It is in the village of Crossboyne, which the river Robe runs through, and is within walking distance of a church and pub. Inside is a dual-aspect (with four windows) livingroom with two sandstone fireplaces, a kitchen, WC, store and a diningroom with sliding doors to a patio and garden. There are six bedrooms upstairs. BEF: F

Plus Lovely proportions, generous windows and a beautiful setting

Minus Ill-planned circulation spaces on the ground floor and one bedroom can only be accessed via another