What will €295,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?
Town&Country: A two-bed terraced house in Kimmage or a five-bed on an acre in Bree
This two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Kimmage was fully renovated in 2013.
TOWN
Address 137 Bangor Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive
This two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Dublin 12 was fully renovated in 2013. The property was rewired and replumbed, in addition to the replacement of all windows and doors. Measuring 75sq m (807sq ft), the property has off-street parking, and lies on a convenient bus route to the city.
Plus Bright renovated property
Minus The BER of D2 is quite low
COUNTRY
Address Ballybrennan, Bree, Co Wexford
Agent DNG McCormack Quinn
Extending to 200sq m (2,150sq ft), this five-bedroom house is located just a short drive from the village of Bree in Co Wexford. Standing on gardens that stretch to an acre, the property, with a BER of C2, has views to Mount Leinster and the surrounding countryside.
Plus A fine-sized house and site
Minus There appears to be a half-completed shed in the rear garden