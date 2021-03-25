What will €295,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

Town&Country: A two-bed terraced house in Kimmage or a five-bed on an acre in Bree

Elizabeth Birdthistle

This two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Kimmage was fully renovated in 2013.

TOWN

Address 137 Bangor Road, Kimmage, Dublin 12
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Sundrive
This two-bedroom mid-terrace house in Dublin 12 was fully renovated in 2013. The property was rewired and replumbed, in addition to the replacement of all windows and doors. Measuring 75sq m (807sq ft), the property has off-street parking, and lies on a convenient bus route to the city.
Plus Bright renovated property
Minus The BER of D2 is quite low

COUNTRY

This five-bedroom house is just a short drive from the village of Bree in Co Wexford.
Address Ballybrennan, Bree, Co Wexford
Agent DNG McCormack Quinn
Extending to 200sq m (2,150sq ft), this five-bedroom house is located just a short drive from the village of Bree in Co Wexford. Standing on gardens that stretch to an acre, the property, with a BER of C2, has views to Mount Leinster and the surrounding countryside.
Plus A fine-sized house and site
Minus There appears to be a half-completed shed in the rear garden

