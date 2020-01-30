What will €285k buy in Dublin and Connemara?

TOWN

Address 13 Saint Brigid’s Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3

Agent DNG

In a cul-de-sac off North Strand Road, this extended 89sq m (958sq ft) cottage has split-level accommodation. On the lowest level is a dining room, kitchen and bathroom. Above, at ground level, is a living room and bedroom. There is another bedroom on the floor above. The garden is mainly lawn. BER: G

Plus The house comes with a 75ft (22m) long garden

Minus Needs an update and the front door does not suit the aperture

COUNTRY

Country: The Old Schoolhouse, Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway

Address The Old Schoolhouse, Moyard, Clifden, Co Galway

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Mangan

Between Clifden and Letterfrack, this 1850s former school is beside St Thomas’s church. Period features have been kept in the house, which is reached via a tree-lined drive. Accommodation includes a living and dining room with stone fireplace overlooking the front garden, a kitchen, three bedrooms (with wooden floors), a toilet and bathroom. BER exempt.

Plus The schoolhouse is beside a river

Minus The upstairs windows are not big (despite being beautiful)