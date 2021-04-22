What will €285,000 buy in Sligo and Dublin?

Town&Country: A 3-bedroom house in Clondalkin or a 4-bed in Ballycastle

Elizabeth Birdthistle

3 Woodford Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin 22.

TOWN

Address 3 Woodford Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Agent DNG Tallaght
This three-bedroom mid-terrace house extends to 92sq m (990sq ft) and is located close to a wide range of public transport links, including the Luas which is a few minutes’ walk away. The property, with a BER of C3, has an extension to the rear, with off-street parking to the front, and is in good condition throughout.
Plus The property is in good condition
Minus The kitchen is small due to the layout of the extension

COUNTRY

Journey’s End, Ballycastle, Co Mayo.
Address Journey’s End, Ballycastle, Co Mayo
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Feeney West
This four-bedroom, six-bathroom house extends to 219sq m (2,357sq ft) and is located less than 3km from the coastal village of Ballycastle. The property has wonderful views of the Atlantic Ocean, Downpatrick Head and is located on the popular Wild Atlantic Way. Set on a half-acre site and with a BER of C3, the large detached garage with roller doors and electricity can house all the beach and sports accoutrements for a family.
Plus Wonderful sea views
Minus The rear garden could do with some more planting

