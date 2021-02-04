What will €285,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

TOWN

Agent Colman Grimes Estate Agents

This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 79sq m (855sq ft). While there is new enough laminate flooring downstairs, upstairs will need new carpets and the house would benefit from a lick of paint. There is a safe enclosed garden to the rear which would suit a young family.

Plus Having three bedrooms makes it attractive for a family.

Minus Low BER of D1.

COUNTRY

8 The Brambles, Galbally, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Radford

This four-bedroom family home extends to a generous 143sq m (1,538sq ft) and benefits from a large southwesterly facing garden which has an elaborate dining area set in a gazebo surrounded by raised decking. In excellent order, and set in a small estate, the house is just a 20-minute drive from Wexford town.

Plus Lots of space and a large garden

Minus The décor is a tad outdated but nothing a coat of paint won’t solve.