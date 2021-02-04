What will €285,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?
Town&Country: A three-bed house in Coolock or a four-bed home in Enniscorthy
2 Ferrycarrig Road, Coolock, Dublin 17.
TOWN
Address 2 Ferrycarrig Road, Coolock, Dublin 17
Agent Colman Grimes Estate Agents
This three-bedroom semi-detached house extends to 79sq m (855sq ft). While there is new enough laminate flooring downstairs, upstairs will need new carpets and the house would benefit from a lick of paint. There is a safe enclosed garden to the rear which would suit a young family.
Plus Having three bedrooms makes it attractive for a family.
Minus Low BER of D1.
COUNTRY
Address 8 The Brambles, Galbally, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Radford
This four-bedroom family home extends to a generous 143sq m (1,538sq ft) and benefits from a large southwesterly facing garden which has an elaborate dining area set in a gazebo surrounded by raised decking. In excellent order, and set in a small estate, the house is just a 20-minute drive from Wexford town.
Plus Lots of space and a large garden
Minus The décor is a tad outdated but nothing a coat of paint won’t solve.