What will €279,000 buy in Dublin and Co Wexford?

Town&Country: An apartment in Ashtown or a four-bed overlooking a river in Arthurstown

Town: 71 Rathborne Avenue, Ashtown, Dublin 15

TOWN

Address 71 Rathborne Avenue, Ashtown, Dublin 15
Agent Auctioneera
This 70sq m (753sq ft) ground-floor apartment has a living room with kitchen off it and patio doors to a terrace. There are two bedrooms, one with an en suite. Tolka Valley Park and Phoenix Park are within walking distance.
Plus Lovely walnut-floored living room with glazed doors to a terrace
Minus The terrace is on the ground floor and overshadowed by the balcony above

COUNTRY

The Pines, Nook, Arthurstown, Co Wexford.
Address The Pines, Nook, Arthurstown, Co Wexford
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Radford
Overlooking a river (just after the Three Sisters rivers of Nore, Barrow and Suir join to head into the sea at Dunmore East and Hook Head), this house is on 1.55 acres (0.6 hectares) with an outhouse that measures 213.6sq m (2,299sq ft).
Accommodation includes two living rooms with fireplaces and river views, a dining room with double doors into the kitchen as well as patio doors, a utility room and a study. On the first floor is a main bathroom and four bedrooms, three of which have en suites. BER: D1.
Plus Overlooks a river
Minus The arched window frames are twee

