What will €275k buy in Wexford and Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Beechview, Kiltillahane, Askamore, Gorey, Co Wexford

This four-bedroom, 200sq m (2,152sq ft) house on nearly an acre of land (0.9 acre) was built in 1999. Inside are two living rooms with fireplaces and an oak and maple floor, plus an Andrew Ryan Shaker-style maple kitchen, utility, WC and conservatory with exposed wooden beams and doors to the exterior. Upstairs are the four bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom. The house is reached up a gravel drive through a lawn dotted with mature trees. There is a detached garage. It is close to the Wicklow border and 2.5km from Carnew. BER: D1.

Plus: The conservatory immerses you in trees

Minus: Taller windows on the ground floor would have been better

Agent: Quinn Property

81 The Oval, Tullyvale, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

On the third floor, this 54sq m (581sq ft) apartment has windows on three sides. Accommodation includes a living room with arch through to the kitchen and a wall of glazing opening to a south-east facing balcony with views out to Killiney Hill and the sea. There are two bedrooms and a bathroom. The Tullyvale development has a leisure centre with a gym, swimming pool and creche. The Cherrywood Luas stop is walkable. Parking is underground. BER: C2.

Plus: Good layout with bedrooms well segregated from the living area and no attempt to shoe in a pointless en suite

Minus: The landscaping is sparse, uninspired and exposed

Agent: JLL