What will €275k buy in Dublin 1 and Co Cavan?

Town & Country: A one-bed with balcony in D1 or an eight-bed townhouse in Blacklion

Talbot Hall, Irish Life Centre, Dublin 1

Talbot Hall, Irish Life Centre, Dublin 1

 

TOWN

Address Apartment 408, Talbot Hall, Irish Life Centre, Dublin 1
Agent DNG
Fourth-floor one-bedroom apartment in a monumental 1970s block originally planned as a live, work and shop development. The shopping mall dwindled and is now mostly used as a walkway between Abbey Street and Talbot Street. The apartments are solidly built and spacious: this one has 54 sq of living space with both living room and bedroom opening on to a solid paved balcony. The annual service charge of just over €2,200 includes heating.
Plus Peaceful perch in the city centre with Luas just outside.
Minus Kitchen and bathroom are small.

COUNTRY

The Olive Grove, Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan
The Olive Grove, Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan

Address The Olive Grove, Main Street, Blacklion, Co Cavan
Agent DNG O’Dwyer
Substantial three-storey house currently run as a guesthouse and restaurant. The handsome Victorian townhouse adjoins a cookery school run by celebrity chef Nevan Maguire, whose restaurant, McNeans, attracts a steady stream of visitors to the north Cavan town. The 280sq m house has eight bedrooms decorated in a quirky, colourful style. Behind the house is a large walled garden, with separate access to a laneway at the side of the house. There is an old coachhouse at the end of the garden that could also be developed. Blacklion is twinned with the town of Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, just 200m away across a dividing bridge that marks the the North-South Border.
Plus Pretty town with a good tourist trade.
Minus A lot of stairs to to navigate.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.