What will €275,000 buy in West Cork and North Strand, Dublin

TOWN

Address: 6 Hyacinth Street, North Strand, Dublin 3

Agent: MoveHome Estate Agents

This 85sq m (915sq ft) end-of-terrace house has a living/diningroom, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. The attic has been converted and has roof lights. One bedroom and the kitchen face onto a courtyard. BER: E1.

Plus Clever interior work has brought in extra natural light

Minus The courtyard needs attention

COUNTRY

Address: Inchamore, Coolea, Macroom, West Cork

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion

Set in two acres (0.8 hectares) of land, this stone house has traditional features such as exposed timber beams, stone walls and flagstone floors. Accommodation includes two livingrooms (one with original fireplace) on the ground floor along with a kitchen/diningroom with Rangemaster, bathroom and a bedroom. Upstairs there are four bedrooms. Outside are outbuildings, stables and a garage/workshop. BER: E1.

Plus Idyllic house and setting

Minus Interior needs an update