What will €275,000 buy in West Cork and North Strand, Dublin
Town&Country: A five-bedroom house in West Cork or a three-bed terrace in D3
Town: 6 Hyacinth Street, North Strand, Dublin 3
TOWN
Address: 6 Hyacinth Street, North Strand, Dublin 3
Agent: MoveHome Estate Agents
This 85sq m (915sq ft) end-of-terrace house has a living/diningroom, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. The attic has been converted and has roof lights. One bedroom and the kitchen face onto a courtyard. BER: E1.
Plus Clever interior work has brought in extra natural light
Minus The courtyard needs attention
COUNTRY
Address: Inchamore, Coolea, Macroom, West Cork
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion
Set in two acres (0.8 hectares) of land, this stone house has traditional features such as exposed timber beams, stone walls and flagstone floors. Accommodation includes two livingrooms (one with original fireplace) on the ground floor along with a kitchen/diningroom with Rangemaster, bathroom and a bedroom. Upstairs there are four bedrooms. Outside are outbuildings, stables and a garage/workshop. BER: E1.
Plus Idyllic house and setting
Minus Interior needs an update