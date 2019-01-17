What will €275,000 buy in West Cork and North Strand, Dublin

Town&Country: A five-bedroom house in West Cork or a three-bed terrace in D3

Updated: about 13 hours ago

Town: 6 Hyacinth Street, North Strand, Dublin 3

Town: 6 Hyacinth Street, North Strand, Dublin 3

 

TOWN

Address: 6 Hyacinth Street, North Strand, Dublin 3
Agent: MoveHome Estate Agents
This 85sq m (915sq ft) end-of-terrace house has a living/diningroom, kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. The attic has been converted and has roof lights. One bedroom and the kitchen face onto a courtyard. BER: E1.
Plus Clever interior work has brought in extra natural light
Minus The courtyard needs attention

COUNTRY

Country: Inchamore, Coolea, Macroom, West Cork
Country: Inchamore, Coolea, Macroom, West Cork

Address: Inchamore, Coolea, Macroom, West Cork
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion
Set in two acres (0.8 hectares) of land, this stone house has traditional features such as exposed timber beams, stone walls and flagstone floors. Accommodation includes two livingrooms (one with original fireplace) on the ground floor along with a kitchen/diningroom with Rangemaster, bathroom and a bedroom. Upstairs there are four bedrooms. Outside are outbuildings, stables and a garage/workshop. BER: E1.
Plus Idyllic house and setting
Minus Interior needs an update

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.