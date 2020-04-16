What will €275,000 buy in Greece, Italy, Thailand, France and Co Clare?

IRELAND: CO CLARE

Helen Gallery Auctioneers and Valuers is seeking €275,000 for this 151sq m (1,625sq ft), four-bedroom house in Claureen, Ennis, Co Clare.

The four-bedroom house in Ennis, Co Clare is detached.

GREECE: CRETE

Beside Xirosterni village, Villa Dafni is in a countryside of mature trees and oregano. It is near the northwest coast of the island and close to the beach resort of Almyrida. The 125sq m (1,345sq ft) house with swimming pool has an open-plan kitchen and living area with fireplace, a toilet and diningroom/bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Oranges, lemons and pomegranates grow in the garden.

Price: €275,000

Agent: costanitavillas.com

Villa Dafni is close to the beach resort of Almyrida.

FRANCE: HAUTES PYRENEES

Built in 1778, this house in a village comes with a swimming pool, outbuildings (including 350sq m/3,767sq ft barn) and land including a lawn, walled vegetable garden and barbecue terrace. On the ground floor are two livingrooms (30sq m and 21sq m), a dining room, kitchen (30sq m) and shower. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are rooms in the attic. Lourdes airport is 50km away.

Price: €275,000

Agent: frenchestataeagents.com

This village house in France is 50km from Lourdes airport.

THAILAND: HUA HIN

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, close to Hua Him town, this 240sq m (2,583sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool. Inside is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area as well as a bedroom and two bathrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The garden is planted with indigenous tropical flowers. The house is part of a development with security (so will have service charges).

Price: TBH 9,900,000 (about €277,820)

Agent: propertysolutionshuahin.com

This house, close to Hua Him town, is part of a development which has security.

ITALY: PIEDMONT

Built by an admiral who decided to retire to the Monferrato hills in the early 1900s, Villa Vittoria measures 250sq m (2,691sq ft). The house was renovated in 2013 and has views of the Alps. Surrounded by a garden with fountains, the villa has an eat-in kitchen, diningroom and livingroom with fireplaces and bathroom on the ground floor. Above are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The cellar has brick vaults.

Price: €275,000

Agent: greatestate.it