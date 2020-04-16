What will €275,000 buy in Greece, Italy, Thailand, France and Co Clare?

Take5: Villas with swimming pools or views of the Alps

This house, close to Hua Him town, is part of a development which has security.

This house, close to Hua Him town, is part of a development which has security.

 

IRELAND: CO CLARE

Helen Gallery Auctioneers and Valuers is seeking €275,000 for this 151sq m (1,625sq ft), four-bedroom house in Claureen, Ennis, Co Clare.

The four-bedroom house in Ennis, Co Clare is detached.
The four-bedroom house in Ennis, Co Clare is detached.

GREECE: CRETE

Beside Xirosterni village, Villa Dafni is in a countryside of mature trees and oregano. It is near the northwest coast of the island and close to the beach resort of Almyrida. The 125sq m (1,345sq ft) house with swimming pool has an open-plan kitchen and living area with fireplace, a toilet and diningroom/bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Oranges, lemons and pomegranates grow in the garden.
Price: €275,000
Agent: costanitavillas.com

Villa Dafni is close to the beach resort of Almyrida.
Villa Dafni is close to the beach resort of Almyrida.

FRANCE: HAUTES PYRENEES

Built in 1778, this house in a village comes with a swimming pool, outbuildings (including 350sq m/3,767sq ft barn) and land including a lawn, walled vegetable garden and barbecue terrace. On the ground floor are two livingrooms (30sq m and 21sq m), a dining room, kitchen (30sq m) and shower. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are rooms in the attic. Lourdes airport is 50km away.
Price: €275,000
Agent: frenchestataeagents.com

This village house in France is 50km from Lourdes airport.
This village house in France is 50km from Lourdes airport.

THAILAND: HUA HIN

In Prachuap Khiri Khan, close to Hua Him town, this 240sq m (2,583sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool. Inside is an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area as well as a bedroom and two bathrooms on the ground floor. Upstairs are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The garden is planted with indigenous tropical flowers. The house is part of a development with security (so will have service charges).
Price: TBH 9,900,000 (about €277,820)
Agent: propertysolutionshuahin.com

This house, close to Hua Him town, is part of a development which has security.
This house, close to Hua Him town, is part of a development which has security.

ITALY: PIEDMONT

Built by an admiral who decided to retire to the Monferrato hills in the early 1900s, Villa Vittoria measures 250sq m (2,691sq ft). The house was renovated in 2013 and has views of the Alps. Surrounded by a garden with fountains, the villa has an eat-in kitchen, diningroom and livingroom with fireplaces and bathroom on the ground floor. Above are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The cellar has brick vaults.
Price: €275,000
Agent: greatestate.it

Villa Vittoria was built in the early 1900s and has views of the Alps.
Villa Vittoria was built in the early 1900s and has views of the Alps.
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.