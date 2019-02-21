What will €275,000 buy in Dublin 6W and west Cork?

Town and country: An apartment in Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W, or an extended house in Skibbereen, Co Cork

22 Manor Villas, Mount Argus Grove, Harold’s Cross

22 Manor Villas, Mount Argus Grove, Harold’s Cross

 

Address: 22 Manor Villas, Mount Argus Grove, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W Agent: Wyse

This second floor, 58sq m (624sq ft) apartment has a living room with kitchen off it, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The apartment block is in the grounds of Manor Villas and there is a surface car park. BER: F

Plus: Good location
Minus: One thin bedroom looks as if it has been sliced off the bedroom beside it

Beaches and Lough Hyne Nature Reserve are near this Skibbereen property
Beaches and Lough Hyne Nature Reserve are near this Skibbereen property

Address: Ballyalla, Skibbereen, Co Cork
Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers

Facing south-west, this house was built 35 years ago and extended in 2012. The 125sq m (1,350sq ft) home has two reception rooms, a sunroom, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and kitchen with utility off it. It sits in an acre of land with a detached garage. Beaches and Lough Hyne Nature Reserve are nearby while Skibbereen town is 6km from here. BER: D2

Plus: In a beautiful setting and lots of natural light through copious windows
Minus: One bedroom and a shower-room are accessed via other rooms

