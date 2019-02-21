What will €275,000 buy in Dublin 6W and west Cork?

Address: 22 Manor Villas, Mount Argus Grove, Harold’s Cross, Dublin 6W Agent: Wyse

This second floor, 58sq m (624sq ft) apartment has a living room with kitchen off it, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The apartment block is in the grounds of Manor Villas and there is a surface car park. BER: F

Plus: Good location

Minus: One thin bedroom looks as if it has been sliced off the bedroom beside it

Beaches and Lough Hyne Nature Reserve are near this Skibbereen property

Address: Ballyalla, Skibbereen, Co Cork

Agent: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers

Facing south-west, this house was built 35 years ago and extended in 2012. The 125sq m (1,350sq ft) home has two reception rooms, a sunroom, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and kitchen with utility off it. It sits in an acre of land with a detached garage. Beaches and Lough Hyne Nature Reserve are nearby while Skibbereen town is 6km from here. BER: D2

Plus: In a beautiful setting and lots of natural light through copious windows

Minus: One bedroom and a shower-room are accessed via other rooms