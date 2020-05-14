What will €270,000 buy in Dublin and West Cork?

Address No 1 Henrietta Hall, 43-45 Bolton Street, Dublin 1

In a scheme across the road from DIT Bolton Street, this two-bedroom apartment measures 67sq m (721sq ft). Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and diningroom, double and single bedrooms and a bathroom. BER: D2

Plus Close to the city centre

Minus Washing-machine is in the livingroom

Close to the sea, this 139sq m (1,500sq ft) bungalow, on 0.7 acres (0.28 hectares), was built in 1998. Accommodation includes a livingroom facing south and the sea, a kitchen, diningroom, sunroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are three sheds and the village is a 10-minute walk away. BER: D1

Plus Wide views of the sea which is a five-minute walk away.

Minus The entrance hall and two bedrooms are wastefully placed on the south, sea side