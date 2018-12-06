What will €270,000 buy in Cavan and Dublin?

Town&Country: A three-bed in Artane or a 3,000sq ft four-bed on an acre in Virginia
Town: 51 Beauvale Park, Artane, Dublin 5

TOWN

Address 51 Beauvale Park, Artane, Dublin 5
Agent DNG
In a cul-de-sac just off Skelly’s Lane, this house measures 75sq m (807sq ft). Inside is a living room and an open-plan kitchen/dining room beside the garden. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. It is close to Artane Castle shopping centre, Beaumont Hospital, the airport and motorways (M50 and M1). BER: D2
Plus It has a decent-sized garden
Minus Needs work, inside and out

COUNTRY

Country: 6 Ryefield Manor, Ryefield, Virginia, Co Cavan
Address 6 Ryefield Manor, Ryefield, Virginia, Co Cavan
Agent Geraldine O’Reilly
On about an acre of land, this 279sq m (3,000sq ft) house is about 6km from Virginia. On the ground floor is a kitchen (and utility) with double doors to a dining room and family room which opens to a patio. There is also a sun room and living room at this level. Upstairs is a bathroom and four bedrooms, one with an en suite and walk-in wardrobe. The house has its own well and separate garage. BER: C3
Plus Good proportions in the living spaces, tall windows and large fireplaces
Minus A large stove in front of a majestic fireplace looks out of place

Your Comments
