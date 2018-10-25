What will €265,000 buy in Crumlin and Co Clare?
Town&Country: Two-bed with shed in Crumlin or six-bed on an acre in Scarriff
Town: 63 Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12
TOWN
Address 63 Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Agent City Homes
This 54sq m (581sq ft) house comes with a shed in its garden that is currently used as a man cave. The house itself has a livingroom with fireplace, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, two bedrooms (one with a fireplace) and a bathroom. There’s off-street parking to the front, and the back garden has a deck beside the house and a lawn beyond. There is planning permission for a two-storey extension.
Plus Overlooks a green at the front and has a good garden
Minus Large windows are compromised by much-mullioned glass
COUNTRY
Address Bray Brook, Fossa Beg, Scarriff, Co Clare
Agent Clare Tipp Properties
On about an acre of land, with mod cons including central vacuuming, ground-floor underfloor heating, and zoned heating, this house has a livingroom, kitchen-cum-familyroom, diningroom, conservatory, utilityroom, toilet, office and en-suite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms (two with en suites) and a bathroom. The house also has a detached garage and a well.
Plus Walk-in condition
Minus The landscaping is a bit flat