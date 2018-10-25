What will €265,000 buy in Crumlin and Co Clare?

Town&Country: Two-bed with shed in Crumlin or six-bed on an acre in Scarriff
Town: 63 Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Town: 63 Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12

 

TOWN

Address 63 Windmill Park, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Agent City Homes
This 54sq m (581sq ft) house comes with a shed in its garden that is currently used as a man cave. The house itself has a livingroom with fireplace, an open-plan kitchen and dining area, two bedrooms (one with a fireplace) and a bathroom. There’s off-street parking to the front, and the back garden has a deck beside the house and a lawn beyond. There is planning permission for a two-storey extension.
Plus Overlooks a green at the front and has a good garden
Minus Large windows are compromised by much-mullioned glass

COUNTRY

Country: Bray Brook, Fossa Beg, Scarriff, Co Clare
Country: Bray Brook, Fossa Beg, Scarriff, Co Clare

Address Bray Brook, Fossa Beg, Scarriff, Co Clare
Agent Clare Tipp Properties
On about an acre of land, with mod cons including central vacuuming, ground-floor underfloor heating, and zoned heating, this house has a livingroom, kitchen-cum-familyroom, diningroom, conservatory, utilityroom, toilet, office and en-suite bedroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms (two with en suites) and a bathroom. The house also has a detached garage and a well.
Plus Walk-in condition
Minus The landscaping is a bit flat

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.