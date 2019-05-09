What will €260,000 buy in west Dublin and Co Galway?

TOWN

Address 196 New Seskin Court (block F), The Arena, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Agent Martin & Moran Property Advisors

This 82sq m (883sq ft) apartment is in the Arena mixed development built in 2006. Accommodation includes three bedrooms (one with an en-suite), a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen-cum-living-and-diningroom with a balcony that offers views of the Dublin Mountains. The complex has basement parking and communal grounds. BER: B2

Plus A good BER, and the livingroom opens on to a balcony

Minus The layout results in two narrow bedrooms

COUNTRY

Address Tomany House, Tomanybeg, Abbey, Loughrea, Co Galway

Agent Brian Tuohy Auctioneers

This Victorian house, close to Abbey village, comes with just over 2ac (nearly 1ha) of land. Built around 1850, it has period features such as wooden doors, window shutters and decorative plasterwork. Inside are two livingrooms with fireplaces (one with a crane) and a kitchen-cum-breakfastroom with fireplace and a Belfast sink. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a lawn to the front, a paddock to one side, an orchard to the other, and a courtyard at the back. Also outside are a well, shed and old stone farm building. BER: G

Plus Charming period house with good proportions, including high ceilings and large fireplaces

Minus No windows at the back on one side