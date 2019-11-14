What will €255,000 buy in north Dublin and Co Cavan?

TOWN

Address 19 The Iona, Prospect Hill, Finglas, Dublin 11

Agent Horan Estates

On the first floor, this apartment has a kitchen and living room with huge glazed doors on to a balcony, two bedrooms (one with an en suite and access to the balcony) and a bathroom. Finglas village is a 15-minute walk, and Clearwater Shopping Centre is a five-minute drive.

Plus Well-designed apartment block, both outside and in

Minus The bathroom basin is small

COUNTRY

Country: the house at Drumlarah, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Address Drumlarah, Killeshandra, Co Cavan

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods

On 0.2ha (0.5ac), this 235sq m (2,530sq ft) house has a living room with fireplace at ground level, along with an open-plan kitchen and dining room with sliding doors to a patio, plus utility, bathroom, study and two bedrooms (one en suite). Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with an en suite and two with walk-in wardrobes. The garden has a lawn, trees and shrubs. It is 5km from Killeshandra and 23km from Cavan. BER: C2.

Plus Views overlook the countryside

Minus The downstairs en suite stops natural light from reaching the corridor