What will €255,000 buy in Dublin and Co Kerry

Town & Country: a Finglas townhouse or a restored station house in Listowel

19 Hampton Wood Way, Finglas, D 11

19 Hampton Wood Way, Finglas, D 11

 

Town

Address: 19 Hampton Wood Way, Finglas, Dublin 11

Agent: Leonard Wilson Keenan

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace house in a cul de sac setting with good parking. The well maintained house has a large livingroom complete with bar and wood-burning stove. Patio doors open to a fenced back garden complete with shed and wood store. Upstairs the main bedroom has an ensuite while the two further bedrooms share a family bathroom.

Plus: Plenty of fitted storage throughout.

Minus: Houses are packed tightly together in the scheme.

Station House, Slievebeirne, Listowel, Co Kerry
Station House, Slievebeirne, Listowel, Co Kerry

Country

Address: Station House, Slievebeirne, Listowel, Co Kerry

Agent: Horgan Properties

A meticulously restored former railway station with a long living-cum-diningroom that incorporates the old station platform. The old railway line is soon to become the Abbeyfeale to Listowel Greenway that that will eventually become part of a 100 km Great Southern cycling and walking trail linking Limerick to Fenit. The 160m three-bedroom house comes with an additional store house that could be converted to a home office or additional accommodation.

Plus: All the hard restoration work has been done

Minus: Exposed stone walls throughout could be chilly in winter

