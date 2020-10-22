What will €250 buy in Dublin 7 and Co Clare?
Town&Country: A two-bed in Smithfield requiring renovation or a mixed-use property in Kilshanny
Town: 23 Lurgan Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7
TOWN
Address 23 Lurgan Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7
Agent REA FitzGerald Chambers
Two-bedroom end of terrace property extending to 46sq m (495sq ft) located in the much-sought location of Smithfield, and within walking distance to Bolton Street and King’s Inns. The property has a storage yard to the rear.
Plus Central location
Minus Requires renovation
COUNTRY
Address Kilshanny House, Caherlooskaun, Kilshanny, Co Clare
Agent Savills
Charming property dating from the 1860s which is currently run as a restaurant and has accommodation in a one-bedroom apartment. The property can be reconfigured to be a family home, or have a restaurant on the ground floor only, allowing a much larger space upstairs for accommodation.
Plus Located on the Wild Atlantic Way
Minus Roadside location if the property was to become a private home