What will €250,000 buy in west Dublin and Co Louth?
Town&Country: Waterside cottage on Carlingford Lough or two-bed in Crumlin
Town: 6 Windmill Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12
TOWN
Address 6 Windmill Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12
Agent DNG
This downstairs of this two-bedroom terrace, which has a southwest-facing back garden, includes a kitchen in an extension and an open-plan living- and diningroom with fireplace. The bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. The kitchen opens on to a patio; the garden also has a lawn, shrubs and a shed. There is off-street parking at the front. BER: E2
Plus Well presented, with a bright livingroom
Minus Built-in wardrobes and kitchen units take up a lot of space
COUNTRY
Address The Pilot’s Cottage, Lower Shore Road, Omeath, Co Louth
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Carroll
This cottage sits prettily on the edge of Carlingford Lough. Inside are a livingroom, kitchen and dining area (with Rayburn range), utility, three bedrooms and bathroom. Outside are a garden and garage. It is close to Carlingford town and Newry. BER: F
Plus The house is close to the water
Minus Low building energy rating