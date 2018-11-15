What will €250,000 buy in west Dublin and Co Louth?

TOWN

Address 6 Windmill Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Agent DNG

This downstairs of this two-bedroom terrace, which has a southwest-facing back garden, includes a kitchen in an extension and an open-plan living- and diningroom with fireplace. The bedrooms and bathroom are upstairs. The kitchen opens on to a patio; the garden also has a lawn, shrubs and a shed. There is off-street parking at the front. BER: E2

Plus Well presented, with a bright livingroom

Minus Built-in wardrobes and kitchen units take up a lot of space

COUNTRY

Country: the Pilot’s Cottage, Lower Shore Road, Omeath, Co Louth

Address The Pilot’s Cottage, Lower Shore Road, Omeath, Co Louth

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Carroll

This cottage sits prettily on the edge of Carlingford Lough. Inside are a livingroom, kitchen and dining area (with Rayburn range), utility, three bedrooms and bathroom. Outside are a garden and garage. It is close to Carlingford town and Newry. BER: F

Plus The house is close to the water

Minus Low building energy rating