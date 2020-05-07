What will €250,000 buy in France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Co Louth?

IRELAND: CO LOUTH

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll is seeking €250,000 for this five-bed bungalow on Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Five-bed bungalow in Co Louth for €250,000

FRANCE: POITOU CHARENTES

On the edge of Fenioux village, this renovated stone farmhouse comes with a swimming pool, separate unrenovated house, a workshop and garden. Period features include exposed stone walls and beams, fireplaces and wooden floors.

At ground level is a 48sq m (516sq ft) double-height livingroom, a 25sq m (269sq ft) kitchen and a shower-room. There is an en-suite bedroom on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor. Fenioux village is on the St Jacques de Compostelle pilgrim route.

Price: €249,310

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

This renovated farmhouse in France comes with a swimming pool, separate unrenovated house, a workshop and garden

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

This 1,400sq m (15,069sq ft) villa was built in 1945 by the current owners’ grandfather; a flour merchant who ran the nearby mill. The house, which has been empty since he died, has two livingrooms (one with fireplace) on the ground floor along with a kitchen, pantry, two diningrooms, a bedroom and bathroom. A stair leads to the former staff flat with a bedroom, livingroom and outdoor loo. There are five bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor.

Price: €250,000

Agent: girasolhomes.com

This five-bed villa in Spain extends to over 15,000sq ft

TURKEY: ANTALYA

There are sea views from this four-storey, 290sq m (3,121sq ft) house near Kalkan. On the ground floor is a shower-room and an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space with fireplace, which opens to the infinity-pool. There is an en-suite bedroom in the basement, two more on the first floor (with balconies), and two on the top floor (one with Jacuzzi): these have balconies with views of the sea and Kalkan town, which are 600m away.

Price: €251,381

Agent: turkishconnextions.co.uk

This four-storey house in Turkey boasts beautiful sea views

ITALY: PIEDMONT

Facing the piazza in the hilltop village of Castelnuovo Calcea, which has a 17th century church and is surrounded by vineyards, this period building retains traditional features including beautiful wall and floor tiles and frescoed ceilings.

It is divided into four apartments and a pharmacy at the moment, with two apartments and the village chemist in the old part of the building and two in an extension, which have been recently renovated.

Price: €250,000

Agent: realpointitaly.com