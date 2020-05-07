What will €250,000 buy in France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Co Louth?

Four-story house with swimming pool in Antalya, a five-bed villa in Andalucia and more

Emma Cullinan RP07 Take Five €250,000 May 2020

This four-storey house in Turkey boasts beautiful sea views

This four-storey house in Turkey boasts beautiful sea views

 

IRELAND: CO LOUTH

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll is seeking €250,000 for this five-bed bungalow on Dublin Road, Dundalk, Co Louth.

Five-bed bungalow in Co Louth for €250,000
Five-bed bungalow in Co Louth for €250,000

FRANCE: POITOU CHARENTES

On the edge of Fenioux village, this renovated stone farmhouse comes with a swimming pool, separate unrenovated house, a workshop and garden. Period features include exposed stone walls and beams, fireplaces and wooden floors.

At ground level is a 48sq m (516sq ft) double-height livingroom, a 25sq m (269sq ft) kitchen and a shower-room. There is an en-suite bedroom on the first floor and two bedrooms on the second floor. Fenioux village is on the St Jacques de Compostelle pilgrim route. 
Price: €249,310
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

This renovated farmhouse in France comes with a swimming pool, separate unrenovated house, a workshop and garden
This renovated farmhouse in France comes with a swimming pool, separate unrenovated house, a workshop and garden

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

This 1,400sq m (15,069sq ft) villa was built in 1945 by the current owners’ grandfather; a flour merchant who ran the nearby mill. The house, which has been empty since he died, has two livingrooms (one with fireplace) on the ground floor along with a kitchen, pantry, two diningrooms, a bedroom and bathroom.  A stair leads to the former staff flat with a bedroom, livingroom and outdoor loo. There are five bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. 
Price: €250,000
Agent: girasolhomes.com

This five-bed villa in Spain extends to over 15,000sq ft
This five-bed villa in Spain extends to over 15,000sq ft

TURKEY: ANTALYA

There are sea views from this four-storey, 290sq m (3,121sq ft) house near Kalkan. On the ground floor is a shower-room and an open-plan kitchen/dining/living space with fireplace, which opens to the infinity-pool. There is an en-suite bedroom in the basement, two more on the first floor (with balconies), and two on the top floor (one with Jacuzzi): these have balconies with views of the sea and Kalkan town, which are 600m away.
Price: €251,381
Agent: turkishconnextions.co.uk

This four-storey house in Turkey boasts beautiful sea views
This four-storey house in Turkey boasts beautiful sea views

ITALY: PIEDMONT

Facing the piazza in the hilltop village of Castelnuovo Calcea, which has a 17th century church and is surrounded by vineyards, this period building retains traditional features including beautiful wall and floor tiles and frescoed ceilings.

It is divided into four apartments and a pharmacy at the moment, with two apartments and the village chemist in the old part of the building and two in an extension, which have been recently renovated. 
Price: €250,000
Agent: realpointitaly.com

This period building in Italy is situated in the hilltop village of Castelnuovo Calcea
This period building in Italy is situated in the hilltop village of Castelnuovo Calcea
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.