What will €250,000 buy in Dublin and Kerry?

TOWN

Address Apartment 21, St Kevin’s South Circular Road, Portobello, Dublin 8

Agent O’Connor Estate Agents

This studio apartment extending to 43sq m (463sq ft) is set on the first floor of St Kevin’s Church on the South Circular Road. The property, which dates from 1883, was the first church-to-apartment conversion in Ireland. The design, by architect Mary Donohoe, ensured that period features took centre stage, and in No 21, it is the large Gothic window that adds character.

Plus In the Portobello district, so just a stroll to the city centre.

Minus Its studio layout means the bed is part of the living space.

COUNTRY

Address Lake House, Cloonee, Tuosist, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Daly

Located 15km from Kenmare on the Wild Atlantic Way, this 387sq m (4,161sq ft) family-run pub and restaurant has five guest bedrooms, and the storage area over the bar could be easily converted to lodging for owners. There is an option to purchase tea rooms and a dance hall across the road, which also serves as a base for fly fishing on the Cloonee Lakes (€150,000). In addition to fishing, the area has an 18-hole golf course, walking and hill walking on the Beara Way.

Plus Business and accommodation all in one.

Minus New owners will have to wait until all lockdowns are over to open.