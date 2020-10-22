What will €250,000 buy in Dublin 7 and Co Clare?

TOWN

Address 23 Lurgan Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7

Agent REA FitzGerald Chambers

Two-bedroom end of terrace property extending to 46sq m (495sq ft) located in the much-sought location of Smithfield, and within walking distance to Bolton Street and King’s Inns. The property has a storage yard to the rear.

Plus Central location

Minus Requires renovation

COUNTRY

Country: Kilshanny House, Caherlooskaun, Kilshanny, Co Clare

Address Kilshanny House, Caherlooskaun, Kilshanny, Co Clare

Agent Savills

Charming property dating from the 1860s which is currently run as a restaurant and has accommodation in a one-bedroom apartment. The property can be reconfigured to be a family home, or have a restaurant on the ground floor only, allowing a much larger space upstairs for accommodation.

Plus Located on the Wild Atlantic Way

Minus Roadside location if the property was to become a private home