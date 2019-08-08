What will €250,000 buy in Dublin 3 and Co Kerry?

Town&Country: A North Strand one-bed terrace or a four-bed near Killorglin

Country: Shannera Lower, Beaufort, Co Kerry

COUNTRY

Address Shannera Lower, Beaufort, Co Kerry
Agent Jim Burns Auctioneers
About 10 minutes’ drive from Killorglin, and 20 minutes from Killarney, this 139sq m (1,500sq ft) house comes with 0.5ac of land. At the foothills of Macgillycuddy’s Reeks, the house was built in the 1990s. Inside are a livingroom (with solid-fuel stove), a kitchen/diningroom, a utility, a bathroom and four bedrooms (one en suite).
Plus The house is set against the beautiful backdrop of Macgillycuddy’s Reeks
Minus The back of the house is dull, and a window on the side is tiny

TOWN

Town: 44 Bessborough Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3
Address 44 Bessborough Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3
Agent MoveHome
This 60sq m (645sq ft) midterrace house comes with original features that include wooden floors and fireplaces. There is a bedroom to the front (with a fireplace) and a livingroom at the back with a fire and glazed doors to the garden. The kitchen and, beyond it, the bathroom are in an extension. BER: D1.
Plus A decent-sized south-facing garden
Minus The rear extension looks like it might need work; you’d need to ask an expert

