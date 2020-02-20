What will €25,000 buy in Italy, Spain, Hungary, France and Co Roscommon?

Take 5: Fixer-uppers in Ballintubber, Limousin, Galicia, Baranya and Abruzzo

Property on just over half an acre in Laragh, Co Roscommon, is for sale for €25,000

IRELAND: CO ROSCOMMON

Property Partners Earley is seeking €25,000 for this house on just over half an acre (0.2 hectares) in Laragh, Ballintubber, Co Roscommon.

FRANCE: LIMOUSIN

In Le Dorat town, home to last year’s World Sheep Shearing Championship, this property comprises two houses side by side. One home has a kitchen on the ground floor, a livingroom and WC on the first floor and a bedroom and bathroom on the second floor, as well as a cellar and attic. The second house has a kitchen at ground level, livingroom with fireplace on the first floor, a bedroom on the second floor and a bathroom above that. Le Dorat has a train station; Limoges Airport is 46km away.
Price €24,000
Agent frenchestateagents.com

In Le Dorat town, this property for €24,000 comprises two houses side by side
SPAIN: GALICIA

Near Chantada town in northern Spain, southeast of Santiago de Compostela, this stone house sits in its own land (of 450sq m/4,843sq ft) and has views of Miño river. The two-storey, 80sq m (861sq ft) house has a kitchen, livingroom, bathroom and two bedrooms. There are similar houses at similar prices in the village, which is 12km from Os Peares, where there is a railway station, and 30km from the river-side spa town of Ourense.  
Price €25,000  
Agent thinkspain.com

Property in Galicia, Spain, for €25,000 has views of Miño river
HUNGARY: BARANYA

In the south of the country, close to the Croatian border, this brick house comes with nearly an acre of land. Inside is a bedroom/livingroom, bathroom and kitchen/diningroom (with a wood-burning stove) that opens to a terrace. The stone cellar is vaulted and there is an attic. A brick garage is in the garden which has 80 fruit trees (apples, peaches, plums and pears) and 31 rows of grapevines. Szigetvár spa town is 7km away and the city of Pécs is a half-hour drive. 
Price £18,100 (about €21,800) 
Agent hungarianhousesforsale.com

Property in Baranya, Hungary, for €21,800 has a large garden with 80 fruit trees
ITALY: ABRUZZO

In the mountains with a 50sq m (538sq ft) first-floor terrace that has views of the countryside and surrounding woods, this stone building is divided into two three-storey homes that both need work. One home has a kitchen with fireplace, a livingroom, bedroom and balcony. The other has five rooms spread over three floors. There is a garden with fruit trees, including figs, plums and pears. The nearby town is Atessa and the Adriatic Sea is 35km away. 
Price €25,000
Agent immobiliarecaserio.com

This stone building in Abruzzo, Italy, for €25,000 is divided into two three-storey homes that both need work
