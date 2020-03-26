What will €249,950 buy in Slovenia, France, Turkey, England and Co Donegal

IRELAND: CO DONEGAL

Premier Properties is seeking €249,950 for this renovated two-bedroom house at Maghera More, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal.

ENGLAND: BRISTOL

In the village of Pill, about 10km northwest of Bristol, this terraced cottage has traditional features and a garden. Inside the house on Eirene Terrace has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, which both have fireplaces, and a bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with a fireplace. The front garden is enclosed by a stone wall and the back garden has a lawn, shrubs, a patio and shed.

Price: £230,000 (about €249,000)

Agent: Hunters.com

SLOVENIA: ILIRSKA BISTRICA

In west Slovenia, east of Trieste and south of Ljubljana, this 380sq m (4,090sq ft) house was built in 1920 and renovated in 2009. Accommodation includes a living room with exposed beams, a kitchen, two bathrooms (one with freestanding bath) and four bedrooms o,ne of which has large glazed doors on to a balcony. There is a garden behind the house and 17 acres of agricultural land.

Price: €250,000

Agent: Beverywhere.com

FRANCE: CHARENTE MARITIME

In a hamlet near Mons, this 215sq m (2,314sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool, enclosed garden and outbuildings. The house retains traditional features such as exposed stone walls and beams, oak stairs and floor tiles. On the ground floor is a livingroom and dining room (with fireplaces), kitchen with wood-burner and a bathroom. On the first floor are three huge bedrooms (from 32sq m to 36sq m). Cognac town is 16km away.

Price: €249,993

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

TURKEY: KALKAN

There are views of the sea from this refurbished house with swimming pool. Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that opens to the poolside terrace, barbecue and garden. There is an en suite bedroom on the ground floor, three more, with balconies, on the first floor and two rooms in the attic. A roof terrace has great sea views. It is a 15-minute walk to Kalkan centre and the beach.

Price: €246,881

Agent: kalkanproperty.com