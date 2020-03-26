What will €249,950 buy in Slovenia, France, Turkey, England and Co Donegal

Take5: From a small terraced house in Bristol, to sea views and a pool in Turkey

Emma Cullinan RP25 Take Five 249 March 2020

Near Cognac, grand French house with swimming pool

Near Cognac, grand French house with swimming pool

 

IRELAND: CO DONEGAL

Premier Properties is seeking €249,950 for this renovated two-bedroom house at Maghera More, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal.

Maghera More, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal
Maghera More, Manorcunningham, Co Donegal

ENGLAND: BRISTOL

In the village of Pill, about 10km northwest of Bristol, this terraced cottage has traditional features and a garden. Inside the house on Eirene Terrace has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, which both have fireplaces, and a bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms, one with a fireplace. The front garden is enclosed by a stone wall and the back garden has a lawn, shrubs, a patio and shed.

Price: £230,000 (about €249,000)

Agent: Hunters.com

House on Bristol’s Eirene Terrace
House on Bristol’s Eirene Terrace

SLOVENIA: ILIRSKA BISTRICA

In west Slovenia, east of Trieste and south of Ljubljana, this 380sq m (4,090sq ft) house was built in 1920 and renovated in 2009. Accommodation includes a living room with exposed beams, a kitchen, two bathrooms (one with freestanding bath) and four bedrooms o,ne of which has large glazed doors on to a balcony. There is a garden behind the house and 17 acres of agricultural land.

Price: €250,000

Agent: Beverywhere.com

Renovated 1920s houses in Slovenia
Renovated 1920s houses in Slovenia

FRANCE: CHARENTE MARITIME

In a hamlet near Mons, this 215sq m (2,314sq ft) house comes with a swimming pool, enclosed garden and outbuildings. The house retains traditional features such as exposed stone walls and beams, oak stairs and floor tiles. On the ground floor is a livingroom and dining room (with fireplaces), kitchen with wood-burner and a bathroom. On the first floor are three huge bedrooms (from 32sq m to 36sq m). Cognac town is 16km away.

Price: €249,993

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Near Cognac, grand French house with swimming pool
Near Cognac, grand French house with swimming pool

TURKEY: KALKAN

There are views of the sea from this refurbished house with swimming pool. Inside is an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area that opens to the poolside terrace, barbecue and garden. There is an en suite bedroom on the ground floor, three more, with balconies, on the first floor and two rooms in the attic. A roof terrace has great sea views. It is a 15-minute walk to Kalkan centre and the beach. 

Price: €246,881

Agent: kalkanproperty.com

Sea views and swimming pool part of Turkish house’s appeal
Sea views and swimming pool part of Turkish house’s appeal
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.