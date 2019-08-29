What will €245k buy in Dublin 6W and Co Galway?

Town&Country: One-bed Harold’s Cross apartment or Killary Harbour three-bed

Country: Letterass, Leenane, Co Galway

 

COUNTRY

Address Letterass, Leenane, Co Galway
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Mangan
This beauty queen of Leenane is just outside the village on the Louisburgh road, at the head of Killary Harbour. The living room at the front has sea views, as do the sun room and kitchen/dining room. Accommodation also includes a utility, bathroom and three bedrooms, one with an en suite. BER: D1.
Plus The setting. The site has a mountain stream running by, the Aasleagh Falls are a five-minute walk, and Ben Gorm forms a backdrop
Minus If you’re not keen on knotted pine, come armed with a paintbrush

TOWN

Town: Park View Court, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin 6W

Address 3 Park View Court, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin 6W
Agent Herman White Estates
Opposite Harold’s Cross Park, in south Dublin, this ground-floor flat has a living room with a fireplace, a bathroom with a bath, a kitchen and a bedroom. There is parking at the back of the apartment block. BER: E2.
Plus Close to Dublin city centre, Terenure village and Rathmines
Minus On a busy road

 

