What will €245k buy in Dublin 6W and Co Galway?

Address Letterass, Leenane, Co Galway

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Mangan

This beauty queen of Leenane is just outside the village on the Louisburgh road, at the head of Killary Harbour. The living room at the front has sea views, as do the sun room and kitchen/dining room. Accommodation also includes a utility, bathroom and three bedrooms, one with an en suite. BER: D1.

Plus The setting. The site has a mountain stream running by, the Aasleagh Falls are a five-minute walk, and Ben Gorm forms a backdrop

Minus If you’re not keen on knotted pine, come armed with a paintbrush

Address 3 Park View Court, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin 6W

Agent Herman White Estates

Opposite Harold’s Cross Park, in south Dublin, this ground-floor flat has a living room with a fireplace, a bathroom with a bath, a kitchen and a bedroom. There is parking at the back of the apartment block. BER: E2.

Plus Close to Dublin city centre, Terenure village and Rathmines

Minus On a busy road