What will €245,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cork?

Town&Country: A two-bed mid-terrace in Lusk or a converted two-bed with sea views in Courtmacsherry

Elizabeth Birdthistle

Town: 10 The Close, Orlynn Park, Lusk, Co Dublin

Town: 10 The Close, Orlynn Park, Lusk, Co Dublin

 

TOWN

Address 10 The Close, Orlynn Park, Lusk, Co Dublin 
Agent DNG 
This two-bedroom single-storey mid-terrace property, though not large at 49sq m (527sq ft) has room to extend in the rear garden – subject to planning. While it is in good condition, a new floor covering will be needed in the principal bedroom. It is located in a quiet mature cul-de-sac close to Lusk Village, schools, sports facilities and clubs. The property is convenient to Dublin Airport, the local train station and the nearest beach at Skerries is 8km away. 
Plus In good order for downsizers or those starting on the property ladder 
Minus BER of E2

Country: 1 Seaview Court, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork
Country: 1 Seaview Court, Courtmacsherry, Co Cork

COUNTRY

Address 1 Seaview Court, Courtmacsherry, west Cork 
Agent Hodnett Forde 
This coastal bolthole is one of three converted units in a lovely period property. Number 1 has the benefit of sea views, and the house is inverted whereby the two bedrooms are on the ground floor, and the living/dining area is overhead to maximise the views. Though not large – it extends to 53sq m (568sq ft) – there is further space in the floored attic. As it is located on a popular stretch of the west Cork coastline, there is income potential. 
Plus Delightful coastal bolthole 
Minus BER of E2

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.