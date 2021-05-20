What will €245,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cork?
Town&Country: A two-bed mid-terrace in Lusk or a converted two-bed with sea views in Courtmacsherry
Town: 10 The Close, Orlynn Park, Lusk, Co Dublin
Address 10 The Close, Orlynn Park, Lusk, Co Dublin
Agent DNG
This two-bedroom single-storey mid-terrace property, though not large at 49sq m (527sq ft) has room to extend in the rear garden – subject to planning. While it is in good condition, a new floor covering will be needed in the principal bedroom. It is located in a quiet mature cul-de-sac close to Lusk Village, schools, sports facilities and clubs. The property is convenient to Dublin Airport, the local train station and the nearest beach at Skerries is 8km away.
Plus In good order for downsizers or those starting on the property ladder
Minus BER of E2
Address 1 Seaview Court, Courtmacsherry, west Cork
Agent Hodnett Forde
This coastal bolthole is one of three converted units in a lovely period property. Number 1 has the benefit of sea views, and the house is inverted whereby the two bedrooms are on the ground floor, and the living/dining area is overhead to maximise the views. Though not large – it extends to 53sq m (568sq ft) – there is further space in the floored attic. As it is located on a popular stretch of the west Cork coastline, there is income potential.
Plus Delightful coastal bolthole
Minus BER of E2