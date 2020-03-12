What will €240,000 buy in Dublin and Co Leitrim?

TOWN

Agent Auctioneera

There are two communal gardens with this apartment, one on the ground and another on the roof. Accommodation includes a living/dining room with kitchen off it, one bedroom and a tiled bathroom. BER: C2

Plus Sleek, homey, bright interior

Minus Grey building, grey climate, grey street

COUNTRY

Magurk, Dromahair, Co Leitrim

Agent Tom Fox

Close to a lake with generous windows to view the water through, this house has a living room with open fire, a dining room, kitchen with solid-fuel stove, a utility, toilet and four bedrooms, one with an en suite. There is a garage.

Plus Close to Lough Doon

Minus Would be nice to have a garden