What will €240,000 buy in Dublin and Co Leitrim?

Town&Country: An apartment in Fairview or a house overlooking a lough in Co Leitrim?

Emma Cullinan RP05 Town Country March 2020 €240,000

27 Fairview Close, Richmond Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3

TOWN

Address 27 Fairview Close, Richmond Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3
Agent Auctioneera
There are two communal gardens with this apartment, one on the ground and another on the roof. Accommodation includes a living/dining room with kitchen off it, one bedroom and a tiled bathroom. BER: C2
Plus Sleek, homey, bright interior
Minus Grey building, grey climate, grey street

COUNTRY

Magurk, Dromahair, Co Leitrim
Address Magurk, Dromahair, Co Leitrim
Agent Tom Fox
Close to a lake with generous windows to view the water through, this house has a living room with open fire, a dining room, kitchen with solid-fuel stove, a utility, toilet and four bedrooms, one with an en suite. There is a garage.
Plus Close to Lough Doon
Minus Would be nice to have a garden

