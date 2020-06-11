What will €240,000 buy in Dublin and Co Carlow?

TOWN

Address 130 Castletimon Road, Coolock, Dublin 5

Agent DNG

This terraced house in the Kilmore neighbourhood has four bedrooms in its 90sq m interior as well as a livingroom with a fireplace and a sunny kitchen leading to a walled patio garden. There’s off-street parking.

Plus Good shopping centres and a Gaelscoil nearby

Minus Strong decor won’t appeal to everyone

COUNTRY

Address Currane, Borris, Co Carlow

Agent Donohoe Properties

Reached via a country lane that meanders through rolling countryside, this five-bedroom house was built around 1980 with quality materials including solid timber flooring and double doors and marble fireplaces. It’s got a whopping 300sq m of living space, including a large kitchen with Aga and three bathrooms, and three acres of land.

Plus Stunning views of the Barrow valley

Minus There’s a lot of space to redecorate