What will €240,000 buy in Dublin and Co Carlow?
Town&Country: A terraced home in D5 or a modern country home with views and Aga
130 Castletimon Road, Coolock, Dublin 5
TOWN
Address 130 Castletimon Road, Coolock, Dublin 5
Agent DNG
This terraced house in the Kilmore neighbourhood has four bedrooms in its 90sq m interior as well as a livingroom with a fireplace and a sunny kitchen leading to a walled patio garden. There’s off-street parking.
Plus Good shopping centres and a Gaelscoil nearby
Minus Strong decor won’t appeal to everyone
COUNTRY
Address Currane, Borris, Co Carlow
Agent Donohoe Properties
Reached via a country lane that meanders through rolling countryside, this five-bedroom house was built around 1980 with quality materials including solid timber flooring and double doors and marble fireplaces. It’s got a whopping 300sq m of living space, including a large kitchen with Aga and three bathrooms, and three acres of land.
Plus Stunning views of the Barrow valley
Minus There’s a lot of space to redecorate