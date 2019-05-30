What will €239k buy in west Dublin and Co Donegal?

Town&Country: A two-bed in Palmerstown or a detached five bed in Killygordon

Town: A two-bed apartment in Palmerstown, Co Dublin

Address Apt 9, Block A, Palmerstown Square, Palmerstown, Dublin 20
Agent Re/Max Partners Donnelly Little
On the first floor, this refurbished 72sq m (775sq ft) apartment has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with double-doors to a balcony, a bathroom and two bedrooms. The décor is modern, with pale grey walls and recessed lighting in the kitchen, living room and bathroom. The M50 is nearby. BER: E1
Plus A well-presented interior and beside a green
Minus Low BER

COUNTRY

Country: A five-bed detached house in Killygordon, Co Donegal
Address Cavan Upper, Killygordon, Co Donegal
Agent Harry Kee and Sons Auctioneers
This 186sq m (2,002sq ft) house, built in 2003, sits on just under an acre of land and has a detached garage. Inside is a kitchen with open arch into a dining room, a living room with solid-fuel stove, glazed double doors to the exterior, a box window and three more windows, a utility room, toilet, bathroom and five bedrooms (two are en suite). BER: C2
Plus Lots of glazing in the living rooms with expansive views of countryside
Minus Built on a hill with few trees for shelter from the wind

