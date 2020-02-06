What will €235,000 buy in Spain, France, Grenada, Italy and Co Mayo?

IRELAND: CO MAYO

Urban Link is seeking €235,000 for this four-bedroom bungalow in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Castlebar, Co Mayo

SPAIN: MURCIA

Inland, north-west of Murcia, this eight-bedroom villa with swimming pool is on 0.4 hectares of land with shrubs, palm and pine trees. Inside is a study and an L-shaped living room with fireplace that leads to a split-level dining area. The indoor kitchen opens to an outdoor one with barbecue, wood oven and covered dining terrace. There is also an outdoor bar and shower as well as a workshop. Price: €236,000

Agent: rightmove.com

Villa in Murcia, Spain

CARIBBEAN: GRENADA

This three-storey 275sq m (2,959sq ft) house has a path that leads past the swimming pool and onto the palm-edged Bathway Beach. Living, on the top floor, is open-plan, with a kitchen and living/dining room that opens to a balcony. Both of the bedrooms, on the middle floor, have en suites and open onto a balcony. There is storage and a separate apartment on the ground floor.

Price: $275,000 (about €240,000)

Agent: thegrenadinescollection.com

ITALY: TUSCANY

Dating from the 1800s, this house in Casabasciana measures about 300sq m (3,229sq ft). It retains period features and has a kitchen, bathroom, living and dining room on the ground floor. On the mezzanine is a bathroom and three bedrooms (one of which opens to a balcony). There is a bedroom and bathroom at attic level which has exposed beams. Outside are flower beds, a barbecue and vine-shaded veranda.

Price: €235,000

Agent: housesintuscany.com

Period features in Tuscany, Italy

FRANCE: INDRE ET LOIRE

This former Catholic school, dating from the 15th century, comprises two properties, one of which has been converted into accommodation that includes a kitchen, a huge living room with wood-burner, shower, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both properties have cellars. The garden is home to two trees that are more than a century old, a vegetable patch, bread oven, garage and a river.

Price: €235,400

Agent: frenchestateagents.com