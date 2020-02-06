What will €235,000 buy in Spain, France, Grenada, Italy and Co Mayo?

Take5: Eight-bedroom villa in Murcia, 19th-century house in Tuscany

Three-storey house with swimming pool near the palm-edged Bathway Beach in Granada

Three-storey house with swimming pool near the palm-edged Bathway Beach in Granada

 

IRELAND: CO MAYO

Urban Link is seeking €235,000 for this four-bedroom bungalow in Castlebar, Co Mayo.

Castlebar, Co Mayo
Castlebar, Co Mayo

SPAIN: MURCIA

Inland, north-west of Murcia, this eight-bedroom villa with swimming pool is on 0.4 hectares of land with shrubs, palm and pine trees. Inside is a study and an L-shaped living room with fireplace that leads to a split-level dining area. The indoor kitchen opens to an outdoor one with barbecue, wood oven and covered dining terrace. There is also an outdoor bar and shower as well as a workshop. Price: €236,000
Agent: rightmove.com

Villa in Murcia, Spain
Villa in Murcia, Spain

CARIBBEAN: GRENADA

This three-storey 275sq m (2,959sq ft) house has a path that leads past the swimming pool and onto the palm-edged Bathway Beach. Living, on the top floor, is open-plan, with a kitchen and living/dining room that opens to a balcony. Both of the bedrooms, on the middle floor, have en suites and open onto a balcony. There is storage and a separate apartment on the ground floor.
Price: $275,000 (about €240,000)
Agent: thegrenadinescollection.com

ITALY: TUSCANY

Dating from the 1800s, this house in Casabasciana measures about 300sq m (3,229sq ft). It retains period features and has a kitchen, bathroom, living and dining room on the ground floor. On the mezzanine is a bathroom and three bedrooms (one of which opens to a balcony). There is a bedroom and bathroom at attic level which has exposed beams. Outside are flower beds, a barbecue and vine-shaded veranda.
Price: €235,000
Agent: housesintuscany.com

Period features in Tuscany, Italy
Period features in Tuscany, Italy

FRANCE: INDRE ET LOIRE

This former Catholic school, dating from the 15th century, comprises two properties, one of which has been converted into accommodation that includes a kitchen, a huge living room with wood-burner, shower, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Both properties have cellars. The garden is home to two trees that are more than a century old, a vegetable patch, bread oven, garage and a river.

Price: €235,400
Agent: frenchestateagents.com

House at former Catholic school in Indre et Loire, France
House at former Catholic school in Indre et Loire, France
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.