What will €220,000 buy in west Dublin and west Co Cork?

TOWN

Address 25 Waterville Row, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Agent Savills

This 77sq m (828sq ft) ground-floor apartment includes a livingroom with fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. Blanchardstown Centre and Connolly Hospital are nearby. The management fee is just over €1,000 a year. BER: C2.

Plus Well-designed building with mix of brick and render, plus balconies

Minus A corner has been taken out of the livingroom

COUNTRY

Address Kealties, Durrus, west Co Cork

Agent Peninsula Properties

Built in the 1990s, this three-bedroom bungalow, which sits on about a third of an acre, has views of the sea and mountains. The livingroom, which has three windows and a fireplace, opens to the diningroom, which has sea views and glass doors to a patio. The kitchen is off the diningroom. There is a floored attic with skylights. The house is on the Sheep’s Head Way walking route and the Wild Atlantic Way driving and cycling route. The coastal village of Ahakista is a five-minute drive; Durrus is 10 minutes. BER: C3.

Plus Sea views from the reception rooms and kitchen, which face south

Minus The attic conversion is an extravaganza in pine