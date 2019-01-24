What will €220,000 buy in west Dublin and west Co Cork?

Town&Country: Blanchardstown apartment or Durrus sea views with a third of an acre

Town: 25 Waterville Row, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Town: 25 Waterville Row, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

 

TOWN

Address 25 Waterville Row, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
Agent Savills
This 77sq m (828sq ft) ground-floor apartment includes a livingroom with fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. Blanchardstown Centre and Connolly Hospital are nearby. The management fee is just over €1,000 a year. BER: C2.
Plus Well-designed building with mix of brick and render, plus balconies
Minus A corner has been taken out of the livingroom

COUNTRY

Country: Kealties, Durrus, west Co Cork
Country: Kealties, Durrus, west Co Cork

Address Kealties, Durrus, west Co Cork
Agent Peninsula Properties
Built in the 1990s, this three-bedroom bungalow, which sits on about a third of an acre, has views of the sea and mountains. The livingroom, which has three windows and a fireplace, opens to the diningroom, which has sea views and glass doors to a patio. The kitchen is off the diningroom. There is a floored attic with skylights. The house is on the Sheep’s Head Way walking route and the Wild Atlantic Way driving and cycling route. The coastal village of Ahakista is a five-minute drive; Durrus is 10 minutes. BER: C3.
Plus Sea views from the reception rooms and kitchen, which face south
Minus The attic conversion is an extravaganza in pine

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.