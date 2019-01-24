What will €220,000 buy in west Dublin and west Co Cork?
Town&Country: Blanchardstown apartment or Durrus sea views with a third of an acre
Town: 25 Waterville Row, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
TOWN
Address 25 Waterville Row, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15
Agent Savills
This 77sq m (828sq ft) ground-floor apartment includes a livingroom with fireplace, a kitchen, two bedrooms (one en suite) and a bathroom. Blanchardstown Centre and Connolly Hospital are nearby. The management fee is just over €1,000 a year. BER: C2.
Plus Well-designed building with mix of brick and render, plus balconies
Minus A corner has been taken out of the livingroom
COUNTRY
Address Kealties, Durrus, west Co Cork
Agent Peninsula Properties
Built in the 1990s, this three-bedroom bungalow, which sits on about a third of an acre, has views of the sea and mountains. The livingroom, which has three windows and a fireplace, opens to the diningroom, which has sea views and glass doors to a patio. The kitchen is off the diningroom. There is a floored attic with skylights. The house is on the Sheep’s Head Way walking route and the Wild Atlantic Way driving and cycling route. The coastal village of Ahakista is a five-minute drive; Durrus is 10 minutes. BER: C3.
Plus Sea views from the reception rooms and kitchen, which face south
Minus The attic conversion is an extravaganza in pine