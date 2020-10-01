What will €200k buy in Dublin and Co Roscommon?

TOWN

Address: Apartment 5, 20 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

An upgrade on the classic bedsit, this micro apartment in a period house that has been divided into units, has just over 30sq m of living space that includes a livingroom with built-in platform bed, a separate shower room and kitchen. There’s a tall window that overlooks the street and a fireplace, as well as space for a small sofa. In good condition throughout it has access to an attic for storage.

Plus A parking space is included

Minus Not a lot of room for guests

Irish Times Big Night In Róisín Ingle in converastion with Eileen Flynn, Claire Byrne, Caitlin Moran & Marie Cassidy GET TICKETS HERE

COUNTRY

Lavagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Address Lavagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon

Agent REA Seamus Carthy

Four-bedroom renovated cottage that’s kept its vernacular good looks but has plenty of modern comforts inside. There’s a large open-plan kitchen cum livingroom with an arched stone fireplace fitted with a stove. A two-storey extension to the rear houses the bedrooms. On 1.8 acres that includes stables and sand arena

Plus Nice views towards the Shannon river

Minus You will need a pony to make the most of the space