What will €200k buy in Dublin and Co Roscommon?

Town & Country: Micro living in D6 or space to roam near Rooskey

5, 20 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6

TOWN

Address: Apartment 5, 20 Highfield Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
An upgrade on the classic bedsit, this micro apartment in a period house that has been divided into units, has just over 30sq m of living space that includes a livingroom with built-in platform bed, a separate shower room and kitchen. There’s a tall window that overlooks the street and a fireplace, as well as space for a small sofa. In good condition throughout it has access to an attic for storage.
Plus A parking space is included
Minus Not a lot of room for guests

COUNTRY

Lavagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon
Address Lavagh, Rooskey, Co Roscommon
Agent REA Seamus Carthy
Four-bedroom renovated cottage that’s kept its vernacular good looks but has plenty of modern comforts inside. There’s a large open-plan kitchen cum livingroom with an arched stone fireplace fitted with a stove. A two-storey extension to the rear houses the bedrooms. On 1.8 acres that includes stables and sand arena
Plus Nice views towards the Shannon river
Minus You will need a pony to make the most of the space

