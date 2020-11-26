What will €200,000 buy in Dublin 3 and Co Galway?
Town&Country: A two-bed close to city centre or a four-bed with sea views in Carna
51 Charleville Street, North Strand, Dublin 3.
TOWN
Address 51 Charleville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
This two-bedroom mid-terrace property extending to 85sq m (915sq ft) requires total renovation including the installation of a heating system. There is scope to develop the property further in the rear garden (which has a garage), subject to planning.
Plus City centre location
Minus The complete renovation required may not suit all buyers
COUNTRY
Address Callowfeenish, Carna, Co Galway
Agent Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers
This four-bedroom detached house on 2½ acres is located just a stone’s throw from the sea. The property, which requires completion, benefits from a small local pier beside the sandy beach and is 79km from Galway city.
Plus Sea views
Minus Completion required