What will €200,000 buy in Dublin 3 and Co Galway?

TOWN

Address 51 Charleville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom mid-terrace property extending to 85sq m (915sq ft) requires total renovation including the installation of a heating system. There is scope to develop the property further in the rear garden (which has a garage), subject to planning.

Plus City centre location

Minus The complete renovation required may not suit all buyers

COUNTRY

Callowfeenish, Carna, Co Galway.

Address Callowfeenish, Carna, Co Galway

Agent Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers

This four-bedroom detached house on 2½ acres is located just a stone’s throw from the sea. The property, which requires completion, benefits from a small local pier beside the sandy beach and is 79km from Galway city.

Plus Sea views

Minus Completion required