What will €200,000 buy in Dublin 3 and Co Galway?

Town&Country: A two-bed close to city centre or a four-bed with sea views in Carna

51 Charleville Street, North Strand, Dublin 3.

TOWN

Address 51 Charleville Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
This two-bedroom mid-terrace property extending to 85sq m (915sq ft) requires total renovation including the installation of a heating system. There is scope to develop the property further in the rear garden (which has a garage), subject to planning.
Plus City centre location
Minus The complete renovation required may not suit all buyers

COUNTRY

Callowfeenish, Carna, Co Galway.
Address Callowfeenish, Carna, Co Galway
Agent Matt O’Sullivan Auctioneers
This four-bedroom detached house on 2½ acres is located just a stone’s throw from the sea. The property, which requires completion, benefits from a small local pier beside the sandy beach and is 79km from Galway city.
Plus Sea views
Minus Completion required

