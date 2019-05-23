What will €199,950 buy in Dublin 17 and Co Cavan?

Town&Country: A duplex in Clonshaugh or a wheelchair-accessible three-bed

Town: 18 Willsborough, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17

Town: 18 Willsborough, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17

 

TOWN

Address 18 Willsborough, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17  
Agent Horan Estate and Letting Agents 
This 94sq m (1,012sq ft) duplex, close to Dublin Airport, has a kitchen/diningroom, a livingroom with glazed doors on to a balcony, a bathroom and three bedrooms, one with en suite. Nearby is the M1 and M50, various shopping centres, Ikea and a cinema. BER: C1 
Plus Fireplace in the livingroom
Minus A hot press eats into one of the bedrooms and a bathroom beside the en suite compromises the size of both

Country: Rahardrum, Virginia, Co Cavan
Country: Rahardrum, Virginia, Co Cavan

COUNTRY 

Address Rahardrum, Virginia, Co Cavan 
Agent Geraldine O’Reilly Auctioneers and Valuers 
This three-bedroom house, within walking distance of Virginia town, is wheelchair accessible, with a ramp to the entrance, wide doors and a wet room. Accommodation includes a livingroom with fireplace, kitchen, diningroom, bathroom, three bedrooms and an incorporated garage. There are gardens front and back.
Plus Wheelchair accessible
Minus Needs an update and there is a shed in the middle of the lawn 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.