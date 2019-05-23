What will €199,950 buy in Dublin 17 and Co Cavan?
Town&Country: A duplex in Clonshaugh or a wheelchair-accessible three-bed
Town: 18 Willsborough, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17
TOWN
Address 18 Willsborough, Clonshaugh, Dublin 17
Agent Horan Estate and Letting Agents
This 94sq m (1,012sq ft) duplex, close to Dublin Airport, has a kitchen/diningroom, a livingroom with glazed doors on to a balcony, a bathroom and three bedrooms, one with en suite. Nearby is the M1 and M50, various shopping centres, Ikea and a cinema. BER: C1
Plus Fireplace in the livingroom
Minus A hot press eats into one of the bedrooms and a bathroom beside the en suite compromises the size of both
COUNTRY
Address Rahardrum, Virginia, Co Cavan
Agent Geraldine O’Reilly Auctioneers and Valuers
This three-bedroom house, within walking distance of Virginia town, is wheelchair accessible, with a ramp to the entrance, wide doors and a wet room. Accommodation includes a livingroom with fireplace, kitchen, diningroom, bathroom, three bedrooms and an incorporated garage. There are gardens front and back.
Plus Wheelchair accessible
Minus Needs an update and there is a shed in the middle of the lawn