What will €199,000 buy you in Dublin and Co Leitrim?
Town & Country: fixer-upper in north city centre and country home near lakes
27 Richmond Cottages, Dublin 1: a two-bedroom, 55sq m double-fronted house
Town
Address: 27 Richmond Cottages, north city centre, Dublin 1
Agent: O’Connor Shannon
Set in a quiet enclave of cottages off North Circular Road, this two-bedroom house is fresh on the market needing refurbishment. The 55sq m double-fronted house has a bright livingroom to one side of the front door and a kitchen to the other side. There’s also a shower room on the ground floor. Two upstairs bedrooms complete the layout. A yard to the side of the house with separate access offers scope to extend.
Plus: The price is attractive
Minus: A lot of work to do
Country
Address: Legnagon, Newtowngore, Co Leitrim
Agent: REA Peter Donohoe
Suitable as a home and business, this spacious four-bedroom bungalow sits on 1.28 acres of land with several outbuildings including a garage and three-bay workshop with useful mezzanine. The house is in turnkey condition and features tiled and timber floors throughout, a large country-style kitchen and a conservatory. It’s less than a mile to the village of Newtowngore and is within easy reach of several fishing lakes.
Plus: Ready to walk into
Minus: Livingroom has some very strong wallpaper
CORRECTION
A house that featured in this column on August 6th was incorrectly priced. Mary White’s Cottage at Carrigillihy, Union Hall, Co Cork, is for sale through Maeve McCarthy of Charles P McCarthy in Skibbereen at €835,000 and not €385,000 as it appeared here.