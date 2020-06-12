What will €199,000 buy in Greece, Italy, Spain, Canada and Dublin?

DUBLIN: IRELAND

Castle Estate Agents is seeking €199,000 for a ground-floor one-bedroom apartment, 151 The Maltings at Bonham Street, Dublin 8.

CRETE: CHANIA

This three-bedroom villa on a good-sized garden plot in Platanias, about 10km from Chania, is about 2km from the nearest beach and has sea views from both floors. About 96sq m of living space in good order throughout and with a large terrace.

Price: €199,000

Agent: elizabethestateagency.com

SPAIN: MURCIA

Turnkey two-bedroom villa in the Mojon Hills resort near Murcia on the Costa Calida, close to the beach at Isla Plana. Garden and rooftop terrace, parking and communal grounds with large pool.

Price: €199,950

Agent: Bluemedinvest.com

ITALY: TUSCANY

Beautifully converted cut stone house in the centre of a village near Pienza with 75sq m of living space including two bedrooms and a large first-floor livingroom with terrace overlooking the Tuscany countryside.

Price: €195,000

Agent: casatuscany.com

CANADA: VANCOUVER

One-bedroom apartment in the Lower Lonsdale neighbourhood, with balcony and views towards downtown Vancouver and the ocean. Just under 60sq m of space. Parking and communal laundry.

Price: €198,000 (approx. CA$299,000)

Agent: Remax.ca