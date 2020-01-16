What will €195,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

TOWN

Address 25 Deanstown Green, Finglas, Dublin 11

Agent Quillsen

A walk away from Finglas village, this house was renovated recently. Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen and dining room (with glass doors to the south-facing garden) and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms. An area at the front can provide off-street parking. BER: C1.

Plus Recently renovated in good taste

Minus The Luas hasn’t reached the area yet (but the locals live in hope)

COUNTRY

Country: Ballyhealy, Kilmore, Co Wexford

Address Ballyhealy, Kilmore, Co Wexford

Agent Keane Auctioneers

Close to the beach at Ballyhealy, this house comes with 0.64 acres (.25 hectares) of land. Downstairs is a living room with fireplace, a kitchen and dining room, shower and two bedrooms (one with an en suite). Upstairs there are two bedrooms (one with an en suite), an office that doubles as a spare bedroom and a shower room. A separate building used to be a cafe. There are views of the coast, Saltee Islands and Kilmore Quay. Wexford town is a 40 minute drive. BER: C3.

Plus Very close to the sea

Minus Its roof has more pitches than a Côte d’Azur campsite