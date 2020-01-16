What will €195,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?
Town&Country: A one-bed in Finglas or a four-bed by the sea in Ballyhealy
Town: 25 Deanstown Green, Finglas, Dublin 11
TOWN
Address 25 Deanstown Green, Finglas, Dublin 11
Agent Quillsen
A walk away from Finglas village, this house was renovated recently. Accommodation includes a living room, kitchen and dining room (with glass doors to the south-facing garden) and a bathroom on the ground floor. Upstairs are two bedrooms. An area at the front can provide off-street parking. BER: C1.
Plus Recently renovated in good taste
Minus The Luas hasn’t reached the area yet (but the locals live in hope)
COUNTRY
Address Ballyhealy, Kilmore, Co Wexford
Agent Keane Auctioneers
Close to the beach at Ballyhealy, this house comes with 0.64 acres (.25 hectares) of land. Downstairs is a living room with fireplace, a kitchen and dining room, shower and two bedrooms (one with an en suite). Upstairs there are two bedrooms (one with an en suite), an office that doubles as a spare bedroom and a shower room. A separate building used to be a cafe. There are views of the coast, Saltee Islands and Kilmore Quay. Wexford town is a 40 minute drive. BER: C3.
Plus Very close to the sea
Minus Its roof has more pitches than a Côte d’Azur campsite