What will €195,000 buy in Dublin 8 and Co Monaghan?
Town&Country: A three-bed in Carrickmacross or a small top-floor flat in D8
Country: Shanmullagh, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
COUNTRY
Address Shanmullagh, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan
Agent Tobin Estate Agents
On an acre of land, this 112sq m (1,205.5sq ft) house has been recently renovated. The living space is on the first floor and comprises an open-plan livingroom and kitchen with solid-fuel stove and a south-facing balcony, along with a WC. Downstairs is a bathroom and three bedrooms, two with en suites. The house is by the N2 and the Nuremore Hotel & Golf Club. BER: C1
Plus Recently renovated with good taste
Minus The garden – all tarmac and patchy grass - needs work, including hiding the oil storage
TOWN
Address 7d Thomas Court, Dublin 8
Agent Brock DeLappe
Close to the city centre, this 35.3sq m (380sq ft) top-floor apartment has a living room with wooden floors and an open fireplace, a kitchen and dining area, shower-room and a bedroom. BER: G
Plus Attractive brick façade and timber floors
Minus The livingroom has a slanted wall and the bedroom is small